Cat walks 12 miles to get home to family – then they ask shelter to euthanize him

RALEIGH, N.C. — A little orange and white cat who was rejected by his family twice has found a happy ending after all.

The SPCA of Wake County shared his story on Facebook earlier this month, and it broke hearts all over the country.

According to their post, Toby’s family decided they no longer wanted him, so they gave him to another family. But, the post says, Toby missed them and walked 12 miles back home.

When he got there, the family took him to a shelter to be euthanized.

Luckily, the shelter contacted the SPCA of Wake County, who took him in and helped him find a new family.

They announced on Monday that he now lives with a cat sibling and two children.