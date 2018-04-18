Bad or Bougie? Highland Park parents say new school looks like ‘Walmart’, devalues community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Highland Park ISD has decided to remodel a few schools and build a brand new one-- but some parents aren't happy about. Mainly because the 'look' of the school isn't up to par.

"It's not very attractive," resident Lucy Washburne told NewsFix. "I don't know how well-built it is because I haven't been inside it yet." University Park Elementary is currently under construction and some residents think it'll end up looking like a Walmart or worse -- prison!

Some parents and residents are also complaining about the locations of the new schools and what it'll do to their property value. "They're going to devalue these neighborhoods," explained another resident, Jim Richard.

Several parents say they've taken their critiques to the school board, but officials have yet to hear them out. "They were not open and transparent and upfront about what they had planned, and that makes me sad," Washburne added.

According to the district's site, officials have kept parents in the loop since day one.

They've also listed the several amenities that will be in the new buildings such as underground parking garages, outdoor classrooms with a garden and small amphitheater.

Forget the 'look;' those are the type of 'amenities' students in other neighborhoods wish they could have!