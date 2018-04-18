4-year-old Pennsylvania boy summoned for jury duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania 4-year-old received a summons for jury duty but unfortunately can't go because "he has preschool that day."

"He's always been a very serious child, but I didn't think he was quite ready for that kind of a thing, there,” Damien Shrader's mom Desiree told WNEP.

It showed up this week in Damien's great-grandmother's mailbox, ordering the preschooler to show up at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

When asked if he understood the summons, Damien sweetly shook his head no.

Damien's own mom has never been summoned for jury duty, and Damien has only ever gotten one other letter in the mail: it was from Santa.

"I was curious to know how they got his information and decided that he needed to come and make some kind of decisions here,” said Desiree Shrader.

Damien's parents went to the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday and explained the situation.

There were a few laughs and the little boy was granted a formal excuse, although the court administrator told Newswatch 16 he is certain sure Damien would make "a fantastic juror" in 15 years or so.

"They formally excused him because he has preschool that day. We also tried to make sure they don't request his two-year-old brother come either. We'd prefer to have them wait a little while for jury duty,” laughed Desiree Shrader.

The court administrator believes Damien’s name and information were mistakenly added to a list of potential jurors from tax documents his great-grandmother filed after buying him stocks.