UNT Dining Services cook prints N-word on student’s receipt

DENTON – A racial slur printed on a University of North Texas dining services receipt caused a quick investigation of the culprit on campus.
The student, @ChelseaMonAmour on Twitter, tweeted the receipt showing the N-word printed on it with the caption, “I need answers…”
The UNT Dining Services tweeted a response to the matter, saying they would investigate the issue and apologized.
UNT’s president, Neal Smatresk, also tweeted a response to @ChelseaMonAmour, assuring her that they “acted immediately to identify the person responsible and that person has been terminated.”
