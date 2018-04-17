UNT Dining Services cook prints N-word on student’s receipt

Posted 6:12 pm, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08PM, April 17, 2018

DENTON – A racial slur printed on a University of North Texas dining services receipt caused a quick investigation of the culprit on campus.

The student, @ChelseaMonAmour on Twitter, tweeted the receipt showing the N-word printed on it with the caption, “I need answers…”

The UNT Dining Services tweeted a response to the matter, saying they would investigate the issue and apologized.

UNT’s president, Neal Smatresk, also tweeted a response to @ChelseaMonAmour, assuring her that they “acted immediately to identify the person responsible and that person has been terminated.”

