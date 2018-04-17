UNT Dining Services cook prints N-word on student’s receipt

DENTON – A racial slur printed on a University of North Texas dining services receipt caused a quick investigation of the culprit on campus.

The student, @ChelseaMonAmour on Twitter, tweeted the receipt showing the N-word printed on it with the caption, “I need answers…”

The UNT Dining Services tweeted a response to the matter, saying they would investigate the issue and apologized.

We at UNT Dining Services are aware of the receipt situation and are investigating this very serious matter. We sincerely apologize. Those responsible for this will be held accountable. — UNT Dining Services (@UNTdining) April 17, 2018

UNT’s president, Neal Smatresk, also tweeted a response to @ChelseaMonAmour, assuring her that they “acted immediately to identify the person responsible and that person has been terminated.”

Our Mean Green family values respect and prides itself on inclusion. It is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a community. We acted immediately to identify the person responsible and that person has been terminated. — Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) April 17, 2018

DEVELOPING STORY: Bill McNeace, Executive Director of Retail Dining Services says the employee who entered a racial slur onto a UNT student’s receipt was the cook at Krispy Krunchy Chicken & has been fired!

