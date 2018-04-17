Two Keller teens are creating an app to help find your purr-fect furry match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLER -- Everyone deserves that four letter word: L.O.V.E!

But, two teens want you to forget about your soul mate and get matched with man's best friend!

Andrew Nelson and McKenna Nixon were tired of people returning their pets to shelters after already adopting them, so they decided to start a system that matches animals and people based on their personalities.

"Being able to see a dog out here running around is so much different then just walking through a shelter and seeing what they're like in a cage," McKenna said. "So just being able to see their true personalities is what definitely helps people wanting to go out and see a dog."

So far, their videos on social media have led to 300 adoptions and not a single furry friend has been returned!

"To make a true difference it all starts in the community, and that's what we're really trying to do is start here in Keller to make a difference and eventually branch out to a national scale," Andrew added.

Now, they're taking their idea to the app store where users can fill out a survey to match with their most compatible pet. Just think of it as Tinder, but for tail-waggers!

The app should be out soon, but for now, you can head over to their Twitter or Instagram to give an animal their furever home.