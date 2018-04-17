Russia being accused of trying to hack our routers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another day, another Russia conspiracy!

This time, the U.S.and the U.K. are accusing Russia of trying to hack their way into computer routers, switchers, and firewalls that could be used in future cyber attacks.

The warning says Russian hackers are trying to get their hands on devices that control internet traffic. The main targets being internet service providers, government agencies, big companies, and critical infrastructure providers. Meaning the nation’s healthcare, transportation, and anything that runs on a computer could be affected.

The alert did say owners and organizations can keep an eye on their hardware by keeping devices up to date, changing passwords, and making sure all the firmware is from a trusted source, and if a device is acting sketchy, it doesn’t hurt to say something.

If only it were that easy!