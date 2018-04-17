Pothole of the Day: He’s paying twice for bad roads

DALLAS–Today’s Pothole is in the shadow of one of the most well-known companies in the area: Texas Instruments.

It’s on T.I. boulevard just north of Forest Lane.

Luis Martinez says the potholes can get expensive.

“It’s definitely a danger for your vehicle ’cause it does mess it up and you gotta pay to fix it,” he said.

And that’s on top of the tax money he’s already paid.

“We do send money to these guys, apparently to fix these things but they’re not being fixed,” Luis said.

