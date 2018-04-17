Mosaic street art installed in crosswalk in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - What happens when art, meets safety?

WELL One Dallas artist has designed a crosswalk in grand prairie, which uses thermoplastic technology for street markings.

"The crosswalks were inspired about seven years ago when I was living in my art studio and I needed to go to a coffee shop across Main street in the downtown area," the artist said. "It was very dangerous and I said to myself, 'Wow we need a crosswalk here'."

There's only one other crosswalk like this in Metroplex and it's located in Uptown.