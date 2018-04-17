Morning Hope: Children’s Cancer Fund keeps grins coming for kids fighting for their lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The smiles are contagious and the Children's Cancer Fund is making sure the grins keep coming for children fighting the battle of their lives. "The Children's Cancer Fund was developed in 1982 by a coalition of families who wanted to support families going through pediatric cancer," ER doctor Sarah Way said.

Dr. Way has seen firsthand how impactful the fund's two main objectives are. "Research treatment and prevention of pediatric cancer, and to support the child life program at children's medical center," she said.

And doctor way says the fund is special because it bridges the gap between medicine and humanity. "We're funding cutting edge research to treat and prevent childhood cancers. The other piece is the child life program, which is what I saw first hand. Those are specialists who help develop the child, who give them that piece of their life back," Way said.

A special part of the fund's mission that allows these kiddos to be just that, kids. "We need to do the art project. Let's make the goop. Let's write a poem. Math homework? We need to get that done. It's that little piece that gives them that support to keep going and doing chemo and radiation," she said.

And the CCF Annual Gala makes it all possible. "It's a blast. The kids get up there and shine. They are beautiful. They've got Troy Aikman on their arm. They're gorgeous, beautiful and it shines through,” Way said.

The CCF Annual Gala is April 27; the kids will be hitting the red carpet with celebs like Tony Romo and Troy Aikman, to name a few. For more information and to purchase tickets to the fundraiser, visit ChildrensCancerFund.com.

