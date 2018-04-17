Fort Worth man gets life in prison for murder of TWU student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man convicted of murdering a TWU student will spend the rest of his days behind bars. Charles Dean Bryant, 31, was found guilty Tuesday of killing 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, then dismembering and burning her body in a Grapevine park back in September of 2016.

Surveillance video shows Bryant and Vandagriff together at a bar where they first met. Her body was found two days later. Bryant has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.