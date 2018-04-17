Fort Worth man gets life in prison for murder of TWU student

Posted 10:31 am, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, April 17, 2018

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man convicted of murdering a TWU student will spend the rest of his days behind bars. Charles Dean Bryant, 31, was found guilty Tuesday of killing 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, then dismembering and burning her body in a Grapevine park back in September of 2016.

Surveillance video shows Bryant and Vandagriff together at a bar where they first met. Her body was found two days later. Bryant has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Related stories