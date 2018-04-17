Dallas Rattlers and Dallas Cowboys face on in skills test challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Two home teams, getting some one-on-one lessons.

Some of the Dallas Cowboys spent the evening giving tips to The Dallas Rattlers.

They're Texas' first major league lacrosse team gearing up for their inaugural season.

But, the Rattlers also schooled The Boyz on a few things too, like how to handle the crosse.

The rattlers will kick off their season at the end of this month against the Denver Outlaws.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are getting ready for their upcoming season minus the very vocal, Dez Bryant.