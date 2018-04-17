Crystal Mason speaks on her illegal voting sentence in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Crystal Mason, the woman sentenced to five years in prison for casting her vote in the 2016 election, is speaking out for the first time.

Mason who was on supervised release after she was convicted for tax fraud, was given a provisional ballot at the polling station after learning her name wasn't on the registered voters list.

But, Texas law bans felons from voting until their full sentence is served.

Mason says she wasn't aware that she wasn't allowed to vote and that she voted "in good faith."

