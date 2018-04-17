Former first lady Barbara Bush dies in Houston at age 92

HOUSTON – Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to a release from the office of her husband former President George H.W. Bush.

CNN reported Sunday that the 92-year-old was in failing health and was being cared for in her Houston home and was with her husband of 73 years. Bush’s office confirmed in a statement a “recent series of hospitalizations” for Bush and her decision to seek “comfort care” instead of additional medical help.

Following the reports of her condition, many politicians shared memories of and prayers and well wishes for Bush across social media, including Hillary Clinton, who on Monday said she was “thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised.”

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy established a page on its website for people to send their well wishes to the former first lady.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

CNN contributed to this developing story.