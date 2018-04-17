14-year-old mom charged after baby found dead outside New Jersey home

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ — Police arrested and charged a 14-year-old mother in the death of her newborn baby boy, whose body was found outside of a New Jersey home on Monday, officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The baby’s death is being investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Highland Park Police Department.

His mother is from Highland Park. Her identity is being withheld because of her age. She was charged in a juvenile complaint with murder in the first degree.

Officials said she “caused the death of her newborn baby boy,” but did not immediately offer any additional details, according to WPIX.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner will be scheduled.

The baby’s death is the second in New Jersey in the last week. A baby was found dead in a suitcase left near PATH tracks in Jersey City on April 11.

Police also found a baby boy alive in a duffel bag in Trenton on Sunday. Officials are asking for the public’s help to find the baby’s family.

Anyone with information on the baby found in Highland Park is asked to call Detective McGraw at (732) 572-3800 or Detective Larsen (732) 745-3263.