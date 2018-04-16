Waterfalls fill New York City subways causing delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY-- New York City commuters weren't really getting any TLC on their way to work Monday morning, but they did get to see some waterfalls on the subway.

A heavy storm caused water to literally rain underground, which, caught some people off guard. The rain even made a waterfall effect on the stairs.

While it might look pretty cool, it's actually very inconvenient and unsafe for riders who depend on the transportation system. Some trains couldn't make stops. So, people all over the city missed their trains and were likely late to work.

Crews have cleared large portions of the water but that's not making New Yorkers feel any better. Many of the videos and photos of the underground flood shared on social media came attached to angry messages asking for change.

Let's hope those cries for help don't fall on deaf ears.

This isn't even the first time the flooding has caused delays to this degree. In fact, the city saw worse problems in 2007. At the time, it was so bad that the governor ordered the transportation department to conduct a review of how the rain affected the system.

More than a decade later, the problem still exists.

The commuters are fed up. So, you can bet they don't want another rain check to fix this issue.