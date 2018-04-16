Toys ‘R’ all the rave in London as five people are arrested for planning event at old store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, TX-- This isn't your everyday toy story.

While lots of people are trying to figure out what's going to happen to Toys 'R' Us stores around the world, some folks in London decided one location would be perfect for a rave!

It seems you don't need toys to have fun after all. The event was likely going to be called "Raves 'R' Us." The sign outside the store had been written over in spray paint. That seemed to be dead giveaway and a tip off to police.

Five people were subsequently arrested. They were believed to be organizers. Police also seized a sound system and sent out a warning to turn people away.

What was supposed to be an Easter weekend celebration was shut down before it could even start.

The internet had a ball with the idea of a rave in a toy store.

It twas a #ToysRUs and then a rave broke out #evolution pic.twitter.com/s4jljBM9Ra — Peter Rivera (@1nysportsfan) April 12, 2018

Imagine what kind of party you could have at the old Toys 'R' Us distribution center in Midlothian.

For the past 17 years, the city was home to one of the toy store's largest facilities.

Now abandoned, no one knows what's going to happen next with that huge space.

It sure seems like playtime is officially over!