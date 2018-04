Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON - A Carrollton man is warning residents about possible break ins that could happen in the area. This all comes after six men were caught on camera breaking into his home.

The homeowner, Adnaan Rohani, shared this picture on Twitter. You see the six men on your screen and you could see one of them holding an object in his right hand.

The homeowner is asking Carrollton residents to be on alert and contact police with any information.