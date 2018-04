Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - Lancaster police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an IHOP in Lancaster.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the IHOP along I-35, near Beltline Road, on Sunday afternoon. Police say a man died at the scene and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

The suspect left the scene and later turned himself in to the Duncanville police. His name has not been released.