San Antonio baboons escape biomedical facility

SAN ANTONIO - High alert in San Antonio!

A group of monkeys escaped a chronic and infectious disease facility on Saturday. Well, not really contagious in this case, but certainly on the run.

Jannelle Bouton saw one of the four baboons who broke through a fencing barrier at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, leading to an all out search mission.

The masked workers sent to round up and return the runaways, had a hard time trapping the animal.

Bouton recorded the primate crossing roads and darting in and out of bushes.

Finally, the baboons were quarantined and returned back to the lab.

Research officials are scratching their heads trying to figure just how these animals escaped their locked areas.