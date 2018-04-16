New “Lemon Face Challenge” is the new “Ice Bucket Challenge” but for brain cancer

MOBILE, AL — Move over Ice Bucket Challenge!

There’s a new internet challenge sweeping across the interwebs called the “Lemon Face Challenge.” But instead of ice, this challenge has people biting into lemons to raise money and awareness for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG: a form of brain cancer that commonly affects children.

It was all started by 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas from Mobile, Alabama, who was diagnosed with DIPG back in 2017.

Aubreigh’s hometown got word of the challenge, and lots of people from high school teams to businesses took part.

Now, the challenge is spreading to the sports world! From the Arizona Diamondbacks:

To the L.A. Dodgers:

We accepted Aubreigh’s #LemonFaceChallenge🍋 to spread #DIPG awareness! We now challenge the @Dbacks. You guys have 48 hours to do it. To find out more about Aubreigh; go to Facebook and look up Aubreigh’s Army. pic.twitter.com/xv2UpOc8d1 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) April 14, 2018

Even University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban pitched in!

The donations go to Aubreigh’s charity, called “Aubreigh’s Army. They’ve already raised over $40,000.

Hopefully, these lemon faces will get as big as the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised $115 million for ALS and led to scientific breakthroughs for the disease.

Hey, if life gives you lemons, make lemonade right?