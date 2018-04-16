Gas line catches fire in Arlington, injures 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Power has been restored to an area in Arlington after a gas line caught on fire, inuring two firefighters and an Arlington water utility worker. This happened Sunday afternoon after utility workers were trying to fix a water line leak and ended up hitting a gas line.

Atmos Energy was on the scene. One firefighter remains in the hospital; the other firefighter and the water utility worker have been released. Electricity and water was shut off for a couple hours to homes around the area and the fire was put out last night around 10 p.m.

Roads around the incident will be closed until repairs are complete.