Former secret service agent recounts his memories Barbara Bush

DALLAS — Sad news out of Houston with the report that Barbara Bush, 92, has decided to stop seeking medical treatment for her failing health and will instead move to comfort care, surrounded by her family, including her husband George H.W. who she’s been married to for 73 years. That’s some #RelationshipGoals.

Robert Caltabiano served on the secret service detail for Bush after he left office and got to know Barbara very well.

“I view her as the country’s mother,” Caltabiano said.

And like any good mom, she even gave Robert financial advice when he was helping her get acquainted with her new car.

“I said, 'You know, Mrs. Bush, this is a beautiful car. I’d love to have one like this. Maybe I need to look at a car like this. I need a new car,’” Caltabiano recounted. “And she said, ‘Oh, no, Bobby. This car is expensive. You don’t need to be spending money like that. You have a three-year-old son.’ It’s the motherly instinct again to take care of us and pointing out something that she was right. I probably didn’t need to spend the money on (that).”

Barbara and George were also known for their ability to be friendly with their political opponents, even showing grace in electoral defeat. So in today’s polarized climate, what can we learn from Barbara?

“It doesn’t matter who gets the credit but what matters is what action you take,” Caltabiano said. “And Mrs. Bush has shown that her whole life with her cause on literacy and just being there as a comforter to our Commander in Chief.”

Well, her husband was the president and she raised another president and a state governor. So even if she never wanted credit, she must’ve been doing something right.