Arlington police arrest road rage driver with BB gun

ARLINGTON - Road rage continuous to be a problem here in North Texas. Arlington police arrested a suspect over the weekend for pointing a BB gun at a motorist after a road rage incident.

Police tweeted a picture of the gun -- take a look -- NOT the obvious BB gun that first comes to mind, is it?

"Looks real? This BB gun was pointed at a motorist this afternoon at Cooper & Park Row after a road rage incident. East District Patrol located the suspect and he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault by Threat."

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault by threat.