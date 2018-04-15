The destiny’s fulfilled, again, as Beyoncé joins former group members at Coachella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIO, CA-- From the highly speculated Destiny's Child reunion to Carrie Underwood's big reveal, it was a dynamic weekend for the entertainment industry.

Beyoncé, the first black woman to ever headine Coachella, added a few special guests to her elaborate set. Of course, her hubby Jay-Z made a cameo. Then, rumors were confirmed when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams took the stage to take a step back in time.

The trio sang a few of their hits including: Lose My Breath, Soldier, and Say My Name.

While the reunion was one of the highlights of the show, several other innuendos had the bey-hive buzzing on Twitter.

The performance had a true HBCU (Historically Black College or University) feel to it with a full marching band, majorettes and drum majors.

She even took a brief moment to sing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice, as one of her transitions.

It definitely appears the music mogul is staying woke!

Now, all fans want to know is when is she going to release her next album?

If you thought the Destiny's Child reunion was a good comeback, you should see Carrie Underwood's new face after being injured in a bad fall.

The fall resulted in her needing 40 stitches on her face and a broken wrist.

The singer posted on social media to promote her next performance at the ACM awards and we're blown away because she looks as beautiful as ever!

Sunday night's performance is the first live appearance since her accident.

This was definitely a *flawless* weekend!