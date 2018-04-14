New at Coachella? Drone security, Walmart yodeling kid, and a Destiny’s Child reunion?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIO, CA-- It's that time of the year again were thousands of music fans, artists, fashionistas, and celebrities make their way to California's Coachella Valley.

Every year is a little bit different. The same goes for this year. This time, there will be special eyes watching out for everyone.

In the wake of the Las Vegas concert shooting, security and traffic control are major priorities for law enforcement this weekend. So, police are bringing out drones to monitor the perimeter of the event.

The festival grounds have also been expanded to allow people to move around better in an emergency. So far, the event is off without a hitch.

As for the show, one person has already wowed the crowds at Coachella. You might know him as the Walmart yodeling kid! 11-year-old social media sensation Mason Ramsey graduated from the aisles of his local Walmart store in Illinois to the big stage.

Coachella debut Debut in Coachella <3 <3 Posted by Mason Ramsey on Saturday, April 14, 2018

While his act is certainly a sight to see, most people are waiting to see if one of the biggest rumors will manifest on stage Saturday night.

That's right queen Bey might just reunite with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams!

Several outlets are reporting the Destiny's Child reunion as a way for Beyonce to make up for the fact that she had to cancel last year's Coachella performance due to her pregnancy.

The last time the trio performed on stage together was in February of 2013 during Beyonce's Super Bowl Halftime show.

We'll just have to see if the destiny is finally fulfilled, again!

You can watch to see what happens LIVE here.