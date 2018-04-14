Fashionistas become trashionistas at Ripley’s Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Prairie, TX -- Believe it or not, looking trashy has never looked so good! Several aspiring fashion designers tested their skills on Saturday, using reclaimed materials for a Trashy Fashion Show competition hosted by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

"As a company, Ripley's really pushes for recycling and conservation," says marketing manager Chelsea Hatchett. "We also specialize in anything odd, strange, or weird, so this is kind of right up that alley."

Jeanetteh Guerra was up to the challenge, incorporating electrical cords, lamp shades, netting from Halo oranges bags, and string from gift-bag handles into an tropical islander-themed outfit.

"I like to experiment in competitions like these and see what will work," says Guerra, a UNT senior majoring in fashion design. "And being eco-friendly, because that's where fashion needs to go, I think. We need to use things that we already have."

The materials on display included bubble wrap, newspapers, plastic bottles, garbage bags, cut-up CD pieces, and the dress that won the $1,000 grand prize was made out of Pepsi cans! It will be on display at Ripley's for the next month so you can go see it for yourself.