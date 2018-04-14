BAWS group encouraging women to break out of their comfort zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON- There's one group in the DFW that's helping women boss up and get out.

"BAWS is all about Bad Ass Women in Sports," said pro climber Tiffany Hensley. "It's pretty self explanatory, but it is about inspiring women in the community and bringing them together to highlight closing the achievement gap."

BAWS teamed up with professional athletes like Hensley this weekend to host seminars with women across the Metroplex, encouraging them to get out of their comfort zone and onto the rock wall.

"Right now is a great time for women in sports," said Jennifer Leinweber, who attended one of the classes. "There are so many great inspiring athletes."

For pros like, Hensley, this is all about letting other ladies know, there's no mountain, or rock wall, that you can't climb!