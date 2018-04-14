Antiwar protesters hit the Dallas streets after U.S. attack on Syria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX-- President Trump's strike on Syria is getting some serious mixed reviews but one organization is making their stance loud and clear.

The United National Antiwar Coalition took to Dallas streets to protest the Friday night bombing.

"We're here to say no to war. We're here to protest against the U.S. attacks on Syria last night which were pointless, dangerous, risked confrontation with Russia and another example of the U.S. getting involved where it does not need to be involved," a protester said.