Toyota Music Factory rolls out the red carpet for the official grand opening in Irving

IRVING- The Toyota Music Factory is up and running!

After decades of work, the entertainment complex is finally making its official Irving debut!

"We have been working on this project since 2006 to really bring to Irving this exciting new one-stop shop for entertainment and nightlife and dining," said Maura Gast from the Irving Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

The Toyota Music Factory's got food, Brad Paisley (at least for tonight), movies, and more!

The guy who put it all together says, there's more to come.

"It's going to forever grow," said Noah Lazes, President of Ark Group. "It's going to forever grow and change, and every time you come you're going to see something new."

The business heads in the area expect the complex to bring big money into Irving, and they already say, this is about to be the go-to spot for the turn up.