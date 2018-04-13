Teen ‘heard voices’ before attacking elderly woman in Arlington park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A teenager is under mental health supervision after he attacked an elderly woman. This all happened in Veterans Park in Arlington; the woman was stabbed as she was walking through the park.

The suspect was taken to a mental health facility and diagnosed with severe mental disorders. He says voices told him to attack the woman.

After release, the suspect will be moved to the Tarrant County Jail for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The woman is was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay,