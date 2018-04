Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST - A Hurst teen accused of killing his father is behind bars this morning.

Police in Hurst arrested 18-year-old Lonnie Benjamin Moore, Jr. without incident Thursday evening. The teen is accused of shooting his dad, Lonnie Benjamin Moore, Sr., after an argument that happened Wednesday around midnight.

Police say the 41-year-old Moore, Sr. was found in a driveway, dead from gun shot wounds to his torso.