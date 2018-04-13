Family hopes Tyler nurse will be charged with another murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYLER - A former nurse is being charged with murder and is under investigation for at least two deaths and five injuries involving hospital patients in Tyler.

Investigators believe 34-year-old William George Davis purposely put air into the arterial lines of patients. One of those patients is Perry Frank, who was a former patient at Trinity Mother Francis Hospital, where Davis used to work.

"My father was undergoing open heart surgery; he was doing so well. He was recovering just fine. He went into the hospital on the 20 of June last year, underwent surgery, and then he was in his second day of recovery when he mysteriously died," Savannah Frank said.

Now, Savannah says they want answers! Davis is currently facing a murder charge in another case. Frank's death is still under investigation and the family hopes he will be charged soon.