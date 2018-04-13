Dallas group holding Puppy Yoga event Saturday

DALLAS - If you love puppies AND you love Yoga, then this is something for you this weekend!
Friends of Northaven Trail and CorePower Yoga are teaming up and hosting a Puppy Yoga class Saturday. The event cost$25 dollars and a portion of the proceeds will go to Artists and Animals, an organization that helps animal rescue charities.
Puppies will be available for adoption. ❤❤❤
You do have to bring your own Yoga mats and water bottles. The class starts at 10 am at the Northaven Trail in Dallas. You can purchase tickets at guidelive.com.
32.776664 -96.796988