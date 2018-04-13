Dallas group holding Puppy Yoga event Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - If you love puppies AND you love Yoga, then this is something for you this weekend!

Friends of Northaven Trail and CorePower Yoga are teaming up and hosting a Puppy Yoga class Saturday. The event cost$25 dollars and a portion of the proceeds will go to Artists and Animals, an organization that helps animal rescue charities.

Puppies will be available for adoption. ❤❤❤

You do have to bring your own Yoga mats and water bottles. The class starts at 10 am at the Northaven Trail in Dallas. You can purchase tickets at guidelive.com.