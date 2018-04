DALLAS – Dez Bryant is no longer a Dallas Cowboy as of Friday morning.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a pay cut for Bryant, so they decided to part ways. That decision ended 8 years for Bryant with the Cowboys.

Shortly after the announcement, Bryant tweeted this:

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Jerry Jones also released a statement saying the decision was “based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on cutting WR Dez Bryant: “Ultimately, we decided it was time to go in a new direction.” pic.twitter.com/mcFlhov2DV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2018

Bryant will be an immediate release.