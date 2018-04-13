Dallas Cowboys ‘America’s Team’ cap debuts for NFL Draft 2018 in Arlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - NFL Draft day is almost two weeks away and its time to get our fan gear together! New Era has tweeted out photos of the ball caps players will wear after being selected in NFL Draft 2018.

And look at this right here -- America's Team!! -- the Dallas Cowboys cap! UNITE, indeed!

Are there other caps for other teams? Oh, you know, probably. 😁

We're all excited because this year the draft is coming to us, here at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The three-day event starts April 26.