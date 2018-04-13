Company backpage.com pleads guilty to human trafficking in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The company Backpage has pleaded guilty to human trafficking in Texas and its CEO has pleaded guilty for money laundering.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Carl Ferrer will be sentenced to five years in prison. This is part of his plea agreement in hopes that it will lead to more convictions.

This all comes less than a week after the Department of Justice permanently shut down the backpage.com site that had become know as the largest online sex trafficking market place in the world.

In a statement, Paxton called the criminal conviction of Backpage and its CEO a significant victory in the fight against human trafficking.