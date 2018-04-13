Class Act: Student has over $900,000 in scholarships, founded international charity to help women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, TX — She’s helping women around the world and making her local community proud. It’s no wonder that Daniela Pahari is our Class Act of the Week.

Daniela is a senior at International Leadership of Texas at Keller-Saginaw High School, and it’s hard to even know where to start with her achievements. So let’s begin with this: she’s been accepted to half a dozen prestigious universities.

“Those are the kind of schools that you always dream of getting into,” Daniela said.

And she’s earned over $900,000 in scholarships.

“I’m very grateful to all the schools for their financial aid packages and the scholarships,” said Daniela. “I don’t want my family to be burdened or held back from anything because of the college I want to go to.”

Along with her friends she has also created her own charity program called, “Nurturing Universal Feminism.”

“We got to thinking about women in developing countries, that when they don’t have access to feminine hygiene products, they can’t go to school, they can’t really leave their houses,” she explained. “We collect donations and we send them off to specific communities in developing nations so that we can help them continue getting their educations and continue being functional members of their society.”

To top it all off, she’s a second degree black belt in Taw-Kwan-Do, a sport she started for a very personal reason.

“I have two autistic brothers and so we started a few years back because I wanted to help them defend themselves and make sure they could defend others if need be,” she said.

It won’t surprise you at all to hear that one day Daniela plans on being a pediatrician, serving underprivileged kids around the world.

So even with so much of an amazing story already written, there’s a lot more to come.

