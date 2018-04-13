Christmas miracle granted, Fort Worth ‘homeless’ tree will live on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- For years and years, people driving on I-30 towards downtown Fort Worth have caught a glimpse of a little tree out of the corner of their eye.

Endearingly known as the homeless Christmas tree, it's brought joy to the community.

You remember the story, don't you?

We told you about back in December, when people were worried the tradition could die.

The original tree still stands, but it's lifeless, ad the new baby tree that's made from the seeds of the old tree... well the caretaker, Christian Meyer didn't think it would make it either.

That would end a long standing tradition that began with his mom, Carla.

Carla is the woman who started decorating the tree over 30 years ago, when she was homeless.

A Fort Worth woman, Leslie Gordan wrote a book about Carla, and the story behind the tradition. Carla was trying to remind the community about those less fortunate.

The story book ended with Carla passing away.... and our story back in December ended with a Christmas wish. A wish that the baby tree would keep Carla's dream alive.

"We were just waiting all winter long, just hoping." says Christian.

We're happy to report, it seems like there's been a miracle.

After multiple baby trees couldn't hold on... the new one, it's going to make it. At least that's what Christian is counting on.