Chew on This: Tu Bones BBQ brings a taste of Georgia to Texas

DALLAS – Texans are pretty set in their ways when it comes to BBQ. But Michael Prince is shaking things up by serving a taste of Georgia – with Tu Bones BBQ

"Bringing Georgia BBQ to Texas was a little different, I'm not gonna lie,” Pit Master Michael Prince told Newsfix. “But as people started to taste it and got use to it, it became popular. In Georgia, we use the tree that's popular and that's the pecan tree. Most of our meats are cooked with pecan."

So, to make it more Texas…"We took pecan and mixed it with some post oak, which is Texas' main wood,” Prince said. And it gives you a completely unique flavor in your food."

From the smoked ribs and their famous summer wings, to the brisket poppers and the pulled pork shooters served in a shot glass made out of cornbread. Tu Bones is even has smoked veggies, for vegetarians/vegans. And you can't forget the BBQ beans.

But it doesn't just stop at food. Chew on This: Prince is not only a pit master, he's a comedian and actor, too. And he's appearing in the upcoming stage play Soul Purpose, debuting at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

"I play a pastor,” Prince said. "The play is about five strong women that are going through life's challenges and they have to lean on faith to get through everything that they're going through. If you're in the area April 27th -29th, its a great amazing play."

Whether you visit Tu Bones for the food – or the laughs – either way, you can bet you'll be entertained!