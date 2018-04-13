Arlington man avoids deportation after spending 8 months in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX-- After more than two decades living in Arlington, a husband and father of eight faced deportation.

Victor Martinez spent the last eight months in jail, hoping for a chance to stay in the states. The time away has left his family in fear.

"On kids, for myself, I'm speaking from my part, because my father always taught me to be strong and that's what I'm trying to be but it's just very difficult," his daughter Maria Martinez said.

After his final day in court, the wait is over.

"All of these things, that God, that we believe God or a higher power had shifted and moved into the result that we have today: not only a cancellation of removal but lawful permanent residence," Maria Robles with the Faith in Texas organization said.