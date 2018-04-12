Wind plays a major role in Irving 3-alarm fire damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - A fire at an Irving apartment complex caused a bit of a scare Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Woodchase and Clarendon apartments around 8a.

The wind played a major role in the blaze.

"The wind's coming out of the southeast this morning and that happened to be the direction of the building so it just drove the fire all the way down the building," officials said. "There was fire in the attic pretty and the subfloor between the apartments so it was moving pretty quickly."

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries reported.