Special needs models ready to rip the runway for Fort Worth fundraiser

FORT WORTH- Every model's got to have a signature pose, and we think these superstars are ready to rip the runway!

A group called Helping Restore Ability (HRA) is hosting a fashion fundraiser so they can continue supporting their special needs clients.

"Fashion and food, supporting Texans with disabilities, and our wonderful clothing sponsor Williamson-Dickies invited all of our models and their attendants to come in and pick out some clothes to wear for the big event," said Debbie McGee from HRA.

And who better to work the catwalk than these cuties!

These models aren't just picking out their clothes, they're grabbing outfits for their caregivers too!

We might need to give Anna Wintour a call!