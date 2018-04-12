Perfect is Boring: Tyra Banks and Mama stop in Dallas for book tour!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Supermodel and mogul Tyra Banks has spent her career rooting for others, but have you ever wondered who she keeps in her corner?

"The very first photograph that was in her portfolio, I shot and it was with that forehead," Tyra's mom, Carolyn London, told NewsFix.

She's touring with TyTy to promote their new memoir, Perfect is Boring.

"I guess I'll start eating salads and work out twice a day and my mom was like, 'Oh, no no no we are going to go eat pizza,'" Tyra explained.

We get it, everyone could use some motherly advice every now and then.

"I will take her by her shoulders and say, 'What are you doing?'" London added.

Tyra and her mom, on tour dishing everything from business to beauty, made sure they stopped in Dallas.

"We scoured the country really looking at the cities that are connected to me, connected to my brand, and Dallas is super high on the list," Tyra explained.