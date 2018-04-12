Khloe Kardashian reportedly gives birth to baby girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, TMZ reports.

The baby was born at around 4 a.m. at a hospital outside of Cleveland. The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed.

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson is the father, and TMZ reports he was present for the birth.

News broke Wednesday that Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian. But TMZ said that Kardashian was planning to allow him to be present for the birth.

Kardashian said in a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that her mother and sisters would be in Cleveland for the delivery. Sources told WJW that Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mother, and Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, arrived in Cleveland on private jets early Thursday morning.