Grand Prairie gets more colorful with intersection gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Usually when you're at a stop light the colors you notice are red, yellow, and green. But at 20 intersections in Grand Prairie, you'll be seeing a lot more.

The city is in the final stages of creating a public art gallery using traffic signal boxes, with 20 artists--mostly from the DFW area and all from Texas, turning them into original works of art with either paint or a photographic wrap.

"Research shows that art in a community helps prevent crime [and] it raises property values," says the city's public art coordinator, Tammy Chan. "It also brings a little joy to people as they drive by."

Dallas muralist Daniel Yanez was one of the artists chosen out of 161 submissions. He hopes the pieces will inspire others who love art to pursue that passion just as he did.

"Not all the kids go to art galleries," he says, "so anytime I can show them that they can follow their dreams and do something that's not normal, I'm down for that."

All of the winning submissions can be viewed here. Chan says Grand Prairie is looking at ideas for more artistic conversions in the near future, so keep an eye out if you're passing through!