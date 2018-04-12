Fort Worth thieves caught on camera congratulating each other as they steal from model home

Posted 9:43 am, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, April 12, 2018

FORT WORTH - Take a look at this surveillance video above. Police in Fort Worth are looking for these two suspects.

Security video shows two break into a model home, go upstairs, then steal a flat screen TV. After they lift the flat screen television, you can see them congratulating each other! "Stay classy, fellas," FWPD added to the caption for the video posted on the department's Facebook page.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you're asked to contact Fort Worth police.

