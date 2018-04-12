Former Uber driver arrested for rape of elderly Fort Worth woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - A former Uber driver is behind bars months after police say he sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Fort Worth.

Hashem Ramezanpour, was into custody at DFW International Airport. Police say the 41-year-old flew back into the country to turn himself in; the alleged sexual assault happened back in October.

Investigators say the 77-year-old victim used an Uber app to get a ride to her home in Fort Worth. While driving her to her house, police say the suspect stopped his vehicle and raped her before dropping her off.

Ramezanpour has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly victim.