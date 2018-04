Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- D-Day is here for the Dallas Cowboys. Reports say Jerry Jones will be sitting down to meet with Dez Bryant to discuss the receiver`s future with the team on Friday.

So, you might want to wear those Dez Bryant jerseys one more time this week. We may have seen the last "X" thrown up in Dallas.

No one knows for sure, but it could be as simple as 88 taking a pay cut, or getting cut.