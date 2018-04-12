Dallas teen arrested for making threats to Frisco High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - Frisco police arrested a teenager accused of making threats to Frisco high school. Officers arrested Ronathan Livingston Wednesday afternoon. The 17-year-old is not a student in the Frisco ISD. Livingston is from Dallas and was making the threats to the school through social media.

No one was hurt. Additional police were on campus Wednesday as a precaution. The teen is being held at the Frisco Police Department Detention Center with bond set at $10,000. He is facing a false alarm or report charge.