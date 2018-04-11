Yale offering free course that teaches you how to be happy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN, CT -- They say money can't buy happiness, but one college is making it easier to learn about happiness for free!

Yale University recently started a brand new course called "PSYC 157: Psychology and the Good Life."

Get this, almost a quarter of undergrad students signed up to take it, making it the most popular course to ever be taught at the Ivy league university.

Unlike the college kids, the university is offering the class to any and everyone who wants to learn the secret to being happy, online and free of charge, called "The Science of Well-Being" taught by Professor Laurie Santos.

The class can teach you a thing or two about things you think make you happy, but actually don't, and putting real happiness into practice.

"I hope it'll make a difference both in terms of teaching you about the science of happiness, but also giving you the tools you need to apply those practices in your daily life," Professor Santos said in a video.

The best part? You don't have to take out any student loans! Now that's happiness!